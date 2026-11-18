The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said severe cyclonic storm Akvan is now likely to cross the coast between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha around noon on November 20, with wind speeds up to 100 kmph.

IMD has asked coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha to remain alert and follow the latest official weather advisories. (representational image)

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The IMD had earlier forecast that the cyclone would cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam. Its latest bulletin said the storm was moving north-northwestwards over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts remain under alert, while alerts have also been issued for the south Odisha coast.

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ALSO READ: ₹6.5cr for cyclone preparedness ahead of Akvan landfall">Odisha sanctions ₹6.5cr for cyclone preparedness ahead of Akvan landfall

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{{^usCountry}} “Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha should remain alert and follow the latest official weather advisories,” the IMD said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha should remain alert and follow the latest official weather advisories,” the IMD said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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The system was located around 570 km east of Chennai, 580 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 590 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 710 km south of Gopalpur and 770 km south of Puri. Get Cylone Akvan LIVE updates here

The IMD said the system would continue moving north-northwestwards before making landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south Odisha coasts, between Narsapur and Puri, around noon on November 20. Several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20.

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At the time of landfall, the cyclone is expected to pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

Meanwhile, district administrations in southern Odisha have stepped up preparedness measures to minimise damage and ensure public safety.

Odisha steps up cyclone preparedness

As a precautionary measure, the Malkangiri district administration announced the closure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on November 19 and 20.

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The Odisha government’s Works Department also issued an advisory directing its field functionaries to remain on high alert in view of the approaching cyclone and the likelihood of heavy rainfall.

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Officials have been asked to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of road users and protect public infrastructure from damage caused by strong winds, waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

The department has directed all field functionaries to remain at their respective headquarters throughout the cyclone period and until the situation returns to normal.