Cyclone Akvan likely to make landfall along Andhra-Yanam coast around noon on November 20: IMD
Cyclone Akvan is the third in the series that is likely to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast after Arnab and Murasu in less than a month’s time.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) on Monday said Cyclone Akvanis likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17 over Bay of Bengal, before moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following days.
Cyclone Akvan is the third in the series that is likely to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast after Arnab and Murasu in less than a month’s time.
In its 5:30 pm bulletin, IMD said, “The deep depression over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm Akvan.”
Deep Dive
It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal around evening of November 17.
Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm around November 19 morning.
ALSO READ: LIVE: CM Naidu orders precautionary measures as cyclone ‘Akvan’ expected to cross Andhra-Yanam coast on November 20
When and where will cyclone Akvan make landfall?
As per IMD, continuing to move northwestward, it is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni, around noon of November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.
It lay centered at 1730 hours IST over central parts of south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal about 610 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 630 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 790 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha).
ALSO READ: Cyclone ‘Akvan’ brewing over Bay of Bengal; likely to move towards Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Akvan: How fast will the winds blow?
The IMD has warned of extremely strong winds along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts as the cyclone approaches. The maximum sustained wind speed will reach 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.
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