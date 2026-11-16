Cyclone Akvan likely to make landfall along Andhra-Yanam coast around noon on November 20: IMD

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) on Monday said Cyclone Akvanis likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17 over Bay of Bengal, before moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following days. The IMD has warned of extremely strong winds along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts amid approaching cyclone. (File Photo/AFP)

Cyclone Akvan is the third in the series that is likely to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast after Arnab and Murasu in less than a month’s time.

In its 5:30 pm bulletin, IMD said, “The deep depression over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm Akvan.”