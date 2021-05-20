Home / India News / IMD warns of cyclone at east coast
india news

IMD warns of cyclone at east coast

Experts said that atmospheric and oceanic conditions were favourable for persistent cloud cover over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal, where a low-pressure area is likely to form around May 22.
By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 06:12 AM IST
M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences, said the models indicate that the cyclone may cross the West Bengal and Odisha coasts.(AP photo)

Cyclone Yaas is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around May 25, and move north-westwards, reaching West Bengal and the Odisha coast on May 26 evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Experts said that atmospheric and oceanic conditions were favourable for persistent cloud cover over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal, where a low-pressure area is likely to form around May 22. In the next 72 hours, it is likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm. “We cannot rule out an Amphan-like intensification. The only good thing is that models as of now are showing that the system is moving very fast over the sea. Its intensification will be restricted if its time over sea is less,” said Sunitha Devi who tracks cyclones at IMD. But if there is slow movement, it could intensify into a “very severe” or a higher category cyclone, she added.

M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences, said the models indicate that the cyclone may cross the West Bengal and Odisha coasts. Devi anticipated a broader area of impact between West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Odisha.

“The sea surface temperature has been above normal by 1-2 degrees Celsius in early May both over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, making conditions strongly favourable for the development of cyclonic systems,” said Pushpendra Johari, senior vice president, sustainability, RMSI, a global disaster risk management firm.

IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in the Bay of Bengal region on May 22 and 23, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

