IMD warns of cyclone, Kerala districts on alert

A low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area on Thursday and is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’, which may bring heavy rainfall in Kerala, ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Lakshadweep and coastal Gujarat, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Authorities in Kerala have sounded red alert in three districts on May 14 and five districts on May 15.

“We cannot rule out intensification similar to Super Cyclone Amphan. At present it is difficult to say which category of intensification the cyclone will reach. But conditions are extremely favourable for its rapid intensification. Ocean heat potential is above normal; sea surface temperatures are 1-2 degree C above normal and Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) is also favouring rapid intensification. We should be prepared,” said Sunitha Devi, in-charge of cyclones at India Meteorological Department.

Authorities have sounded red alert in three districts of Kerala on May 14 and five districts on May 15, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rains under the influence of a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.

In a tweet, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked authorities and people to follow the guidelines issued by the state disaster management authority.

“Red Alert! 14 May - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, 15 May - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod. Follow guidelines issued by @KeralaSDMA”, Vijayan tweeted,.

By Saturday, the well-marked low-pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region and intensify into a cyclone during the subsequent 24 hours, the IMD said. It is very likely to intensify further and move north north-westwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts and reach near Gujarat coast around May 18 evening.

(With inputs from PTI)