IMD warns of heavy rain in West Bengal for next 3 days, yellow alert for Kolkata

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over several districts in the southern part of West Bengal. According to the IMD, this will be caused by a low-pressure area forming over the northeast Bay of Bengal and will continue till September 26. It has also warned people of waterlogging and traffic congestion. IMD has sounded a mix of yellow and orange alerts for several areas in West Bengal, with a yellow alert for Kolkata.(PTI)

In a special bulletin, the IMD said a low-pressure area has formed over the northeast of the Bay of Bengal associated with cyclonic circulation. It is likely to move northwest towards the northwestern part of the Bay of Bengal. “In view of the above low-pressure area, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to heavy rainfall is very likely over south of Bengal,” it said.

Orange and yellow alerts in West Bengal

The IMD has sounded a mix of yellow and orange alerts for several areas in West Bengal. An orange alert has been issued for the South 24 Parganas district for heavy rainfall, while a yellow alert has been issued for Kolkata, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Malda.

For 23 September, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) over one or two places in East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and Bankura. This will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with 30-40kmph speed.

Light to moderate rain is likely to prevail over South Bengal, thunderstorms at a few places on September 24, 25 and 26. On 27 September, rain is likely to subside with very light to moderate rain in isolated areas.

Authorities warn of inundation, traffic congestion

The Met authorities also warned of severe waterlogging and inundation of low-lying areas and underpass roads. It also said that the low visibility is likely during intense rain spells, and traffic congestion might be experienced. It advised people in these areas to take shelter in a safe place during an intense downpour and avoid contact with an electric pole.

With sea conditions likely to be rough, the Met advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coasts till September 27.

This warning comes ahead of the festivities of Durga Puja in West Bengal, when pandals have been set up across the state featuring several themes.