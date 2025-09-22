Festive season: Manali deserted as rain fury drives tourists away

The tourism and hospitality sectors in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh are staring at a bleak festive season as the once popular destination of Manali wears a deserted look with the Chandigarh-Manali national highway having suffered extensive damage on several stretches due to the overflowing Beas river and landslides triggered by heavy rain this monsoon. Damaged hotel in Manali. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Hotels in Manali that are normally booked to capacity during the Navratra break in September-end have zero occupancy this time, while the once-crowded streets and buzzing bus stand in Old Manali, dubbed as Mini Israel for its popularity among foreigners, wear a desolate look.

The five-hour journey from Chandigarh to Manali now stretches to at least eight hours, provided the weather is clear and there are no landslides en route.

The hospitality sector of Himachal contributes to 14.42% of direct and indirect employment and 10% to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP), second to the agriculture sector. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Himachal Pradesh has already suffered a loss of nearly ₹4,582 crore this monsoon, which is far more than the loss of ₹10,000 crore in the 2023 monsoon.

Zero occupancy

“The Chandigarh-Manali highway has seen extensive damage. Hotel occupancy is zero but hoteliers are now offering discounts of up to 35% in the hope of drawing tourists in the Dussehra break,” says Gajendra Thakur of the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Association.

Rohit Kumar, a hotel owner from Manali, says, “Hotels, resorts, and restaurants along riverbanks are worst hit. Major tourist corridors have been rendered inaccessible by the monsoon fury this year.”

With no rail and air connectivity to Kullu-Manali, the highway is the region’s lifeline. “The government should do a rethink so that the road network is not affected. We will have to plan for climate change. Futuristic planning is the key to minimise the damage,” says Mohinder Seth, general secretary of the federation.

Homestays hit hard

Homestay owners are worst hit by the lack of connectivity. Tanuja Dhanta, the president of the Himachali Homestay Association says, “For most families running homestays, it is a question of survival. Tourist inflow is negligible and agricultural lands have either been washed away or left damaged due to the rains. Roads connecting remote areas are in bad shape.”

She fears it would take six to eight months to recover from the damage due to the monsoon that is still active in the state. “This means we will lose out in the upcoming tourist season. We urge the state government to waive off the annual fee,” she says.

Besides hoteliers, taxi drivers of the town are worried. “Looking at the scale of the destruction, we are doubtful if roads will be fully repaired even until winter,” says Ram Singh, who bought a car on loan and is struggling to pay instalments as business has stalled since July.

The damage to infrastructure this monsoon extends beyond Manali. Popular destinations, such as Kullu, Manikaran, Solang Valley, Kasol, Lahaul-Spiti, Atal Tunnel and Rohtang have been affected, too.

The highway has been temporarily restored for small vehicles, while Volvo buses and heavy vehicles remain restricted due to the damage. Key stretches between Mandi’s Dawada, Pandoh and Kullu-Manali faced frequent landslides this monsoon.

Engineers hope that the weakening monsoon will allow faster repair works, though progress remains slow.

“The NHAI is working on a war-footing to fully restore the Kullu-Manali road and has restored it for single-lane traffic in record time of 12 days. Both lanes shall be fully operational soon. The Shimla-Parwano four-lane highway is also functioning smoothly. Efforts are continuously underway to further improve the road conditions,” said Col Ajay Singh Bargoti, regional officer, Shimla, NHAI.

Bleak year for HP tourism

In view of the uncertainty, the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Association has written to the authorities in both the state and central governments, seeking intervention to save the hospitality sector. The federation highlighted “grave financial distress” faced by the hospitality and tourism sectors, owing to the natural disaster, economic disruptions, and regulatory lapses.

“The tourist inflow was reduced from January-March this year as the focus was on the MahaKumbh at Prayagraj and disrupted during Operation Sindoor in May, which coincided with our peak tourism season,” the letter said.

RS Bali, chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and the vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board (HPTDB) said, “I am hopeful that the upcoming marriage season will definitely boost tourism. Just like the other parts of the world, we have come to terms with changes in climate. Out tie up with MakeMyTrip has made booking easier for the tourists. Apart from this, we will also start giving area wise forecast with prime focus on the tourist destinations,” said Bali, while adding, “We need Centre’s help to rebuild infrastructure even though the state has capability to bounce back.”