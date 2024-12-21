IMD's cold wave alerts for Punjab, these north Indian states; warns of dense fog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave warnings for parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan till December 24. A man carrying his bicycle across railway tracks on a cold winter morning at Daultabad near Railway Station, in Gurugram on December 17.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of Himachal Pradesh during 20th-24th December,” the IMD said in its forecast on December 20. “Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on 25th & 26th.”

It also said cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Punjab and Rajasthan on December 21 and December 22.

The weather agency also warned of dense fog conditions late at night and early morning in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan until December 22.

Biting cold conditions have persisted in several areas of Punjab and Haryana in the last few days, with Faridkot recording a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on December 19.

On Friday, Punjab's Pathankot experienced intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. While Bathinda, and Gurdaspur shivered at 4.6 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Sirsa was the coldest place, recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar also experienced a cold night with a temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Karnal shivered at 6.8 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani registered a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar records coldest night of season

In Kashmir, the temperature plunged several degrees below freezing point across the valley, with Srinagar witnessing its coldest night of the season on Friday, reported PTI.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -6.2 degrees Celsius, slightly down from -6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The meteorological department has predicted a mainly dry weather till December 26 with a possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22.

