'Immaturity shown by some opposition leaders left India disappointed': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the discipline shown by the people of the country in fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Replying to the debate on motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament, the Prime Minister rebutted the allegations made by the opposition parties about unemployment and inflation.

Taking a swipe at the opposition parties, the Prime Minister said that the setback and disappointment due to losses in elections should not be thrust upon the people of the country just for the sake of doing politics.

He said that those sitting in opposition benches should work for their respective areas, instead of sulking over their defeats.

Leader of the opposition and Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge protested the comments made by the Prime Minister, to which the PM replied “do not make the mistake made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury”. It was in reference to the interruptions made by Chowdhury during PM Modi’s reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday, after which the PM launched a scathing attack on Congress and other opposition parties.

The Prime Minister further said that India’s efforts in tackling Covid-19 are being appreciated across the world.

PM Modi also quoted verses from one of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poems, which he said show India’s prowess.

“The humankind has never seen a pandemic like Covid-19 in the last 100 years. The crisis changes its forms and creates trouble for the people; the entire country and world are fighting against it,” PM Modi said.

“When Covid-19 began, it was being discussed what will happen to India. It was also discussed what will be impact on world due to India. But due to the willpower and discipline of the 1.3 billion people of the country, efforts of India are being appreciated across the world,” he added.

Hailing the strides made in Covid-19 vaccination, the Prime Minister said it was made possible because of the people of the country. “There was a realisation that if I’ll get vaccinated, it will stop the spread of Covid-19,” said PM Modi.

He then listed the steps taken by the central government to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, saying that its focus was on infrastructural projects to help generate employment opportunities and five crore rural families provided with tap water.

“During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage, it was decided that farmers in villages will be kept exempt from lockdown. It was an important decision, but as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during the pandemic,” he added.

But, the Prime Minister said, some leaders of the opposition parties made statements like ‘vaccination is not a big deal. “Immaturity shown by some big opposition leaders in last 2 years has left country disappointed. We have seen how games have been played due to political selfishness. Campaigns were done against Indian vaccines,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that inflation was in double digit during the rule of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. “While during this time, India is the only country which has recorded medium inflation, high growth.”