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'Immediately de-escalate': India condemns fresh attacks in West Asia as Iran, Israel trade strikes

India expresses deep concern regarding the recent escalation in West Asia amid renewed hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 04:35 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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India on Monday condemned the renewed military escalation in West Asia following the latest exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran. The fresh round of hostilities marks the first direct military confrontation between the two countries since a temporary ceasefire came into effect on April 8.

Smoke rises near the Mahshahr petrochemical complex after a reported Israeli attack. (via REUTERS)

In a statement issued after the fresh attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed the need for an immediate reduction in tensions across the region. "India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community," the statement said.

Also read | 'Mothership of Satan is in Tehran': US ambassador hides in shelter in Israel as Iran war escalates

The government also put spotlight on the humanitarian and economic consequences of the prolonged conflict. “This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies.”

"We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the statement said.

India issues advisory

The Indian embassy in Iran advised people on Monday to avoid travelling to Iran amid renewed strikes in the region. It also asked Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country by any available means of transport.

Also read | 'No choice': Trump says Netanyahu will have to accept Iran deal; Israel hits Tehran hours later

What triggered fresh tensions?

On Sunday, Iran struck Israel after Tehran warned of action over Netanyahu's repeated attacks on Lebanon. The war between Lebanon and Israel has been a major front in the ongoing conflict with Israel continuing to attack it while Tehran has maintained that ceasefire there is key for a peace deal with the United States.

Earlier in the day, Israel took Lebanon capital Beirut's southern suburbs with surprise with strikes with no prior warning, going against its ally US' request to hold off fighting. According to Israel, before it struck Lebanon, Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters fired at Israel on Sunday itself.

Trump asked Israel not to strike back Iran

After Iran's offensive on Sunday night, US President Donald Trump had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not launch any retaliatory strikes and to let diplomacy take care of the situation, Axios reported citing a senior US official and an Israel source familiar with the development.

According to the senior US official, there was no “green light” by the US for the Israeli strike on Beirut on Sunday.

 
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