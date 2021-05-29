'Important first step': India backs WHO study on Covid-19 origins

Union External Affairs Ministry on Friday called the WHO-convened global study on the origins of Covid-19 'an important step' and said the follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve understanding and cooperation of all.

"WHO convened global study on origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies and also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions," the MEA said.

The follow up of WHO report and further studies deserve understanding and cooperation of all," it added.

On May 28, the International Council of Jurists (ICJ) urged the Director-General of the WHO to release all scientific and medical information regarding Covid-19 in the light of reports that coronavirus had originated from a laboratory in Wuhan and not from the 'wet market' in Wuhan, hitherto believed by all countries.