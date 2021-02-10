Home / India News / Imposition of Sec 144 to maintain law is standard practice: Saharanpur DM
Imposition of Sec 144 to maintain law is standard practice: Saharanpur DM

"It has been imposed for maintaining law and order upcoming festivities and to enforce Covid-19 norms," he added.
ANI, Saharanpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Police personnel block the road going to Uttar Pradesh through Delhi Meerut expressway with barricades during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Saharanpur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh on Wednesday clarified that imposition of Section 144 is a standard practice to maintain the law and order.

"Imposition of Section 144 is a standard practice which is used to maintain law and order. This practice has been going on from quite some time," Singh told reporters.

Reacting to the kisan mahapanchayat in the district, he said, "We are keeping a keen eye on the mahapanchayat. If any law will be broken, we will take care of the matter as per law."

Earlier, an order was issued concerning Section 144 in Saharanpur district, which cited various reasons including upcoming festivities, Covid-19 pandemic, law and order and the possibility of violence by the anti-social elements. The restrictions have been imposed till April 5.

The move comes ahead of the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to attend kisan mahapanchayat.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
