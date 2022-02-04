In 1 month, 65% teenagers jabbed with first dose: Mansukh Mandaviya

A month after India began vaccinating its teenagers against Covid-19, as many as 65 per cent eligible beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have received their first shot of a Covid-19 jab, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Also Read | Centre asks states to ramp up 2nd Covid vaccine dose among teenagers, mentions ‘strategy’ to attain it

“Young India's historic effort continues. In just one month, 65 per cent of those aged between 15-18 have been administered their first dose. Under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the world's largest inoculation drive is creating new records,” Mandaviya's tweet, translated roughly from Hindi, read.

Since January 3, when the nationwide vaccination drive opened for the 15-18 age group, the number of teenagers inoculated with the first dose stands at nearly 50 million, while the number of those fully vaccinated (both doses) is at close to 3.5 million, data published by the Union health ministry shows.

At present, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is the only jab being used for the said age group. ZyCoV-D, developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, was the first vaccine to be cleared for those below 18 years (aged 12 and above), after it was granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on August 20, 2020.

The nationwide drive began on January 16 last year, with health care workers and frontline workers first in line. The exercise was gradually expanded to include everyone aged 18 and above.

The vaccination for the 15-18 age group was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on December 25 last year.

