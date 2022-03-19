In Dalai Lama's 1st public appearance in 2 years, Nehru remembered

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday made a rare public appearance in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, which was said to be the first in two years since March 2020. In his speech, he also remembered former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Thousands of Tibetans, including monks and members of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), were part of the gathering, news agency PTI reported.

Before he began the teachings of the Jataka Tales, part of the sacred Buddist literature, he said he was "strong and healthy". He was addressing an event in the Tsuglagkhang, the Main Tibetan Temple, to celebrate "the Day of Miracles that commemorates an episode in the life of the Buddha", the CTA wrote on Twitter. “I had thought to go to Delhi around now to have a medical check-up. However, I don’t feel unwell, in fact I feel fit for anything, so I decided not to go. Usually, during the winter, I go to Bodhgaya, but again, this year I decided to relax and take things easy here in Dharamsala. I also threw a ‘mo’ that indicated that this would be the better thing to do."

The event was a part of the Great Prayer Festival and Friday, which was the 15th day, happened to be the full moon day.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, he was seen greeting followers amid a huge gathering.

“We have gathered here on this special occasion to remind ourselves that this treasure, the teaching of the Buddha, can only be preserved through study and practice, and in so doing we can benefit other people in many parts of the world."

Addressing some school chilldren, Dalai Lama said he had sought the help of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to "establish dedicated schools where Tibetan pupils could study in Tibetan". Although they are “physically in exile”, he said, "Tibetans in India and elsewhere continue to feel close their own traditions, religion and culture," a statement of the CTA website read. He said he does his best and that they too should do their best to preserve this legacy. "As a guest of the Government of India. I live here in exile, but my thoughts always dwell on Tibet and our Tibetan cultural traditions," Dalai Lama said.

"This is a very beautiful day and we are getting to see his Holiness for more than two years. One of the most fortunate things about today is that His Holiness said that he is fine and he is healthy so we pray for his long life. So we are really feeling happy and blessed to see his Holiness fine," Tenzing Jigme, a CTA member, told PTI.

