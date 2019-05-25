In PM Modi’s acceptance speech at NDA meet, a comparison with Trump’s vote

Describing the elections as a ‘pilgrimage’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the newly-elected government would work towards the development of all segments of Indian society and live up to the mandate that the electorate had given to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The prime minister was addressing a key meeting of the NDA parliamentary party in Parliament’s Central Hall soon after being unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance.

After the results were declared on May 23, it became evident that the BJP’s vote share had gone up by 25% as compared to the last general election in 2014.

“The votes cast for the Bharatiya Janata Party increased by 25 per cent in 2019 as compared to the votes polled in 2014. In the 2016 Presidential Elections in the United States, Donald Trump’s entire vote share is our increment this year,” PM Modi said while addressing the NDA meeting.

The US President, from the Republican Party, had swept the 2016 Presidential elections, defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Out of 538 members of the Electoral College, Trump secured 304 votes while Clinton received 227 votes despite having a larger popular vote percentage.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP alone secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 general elections. When results were declared on May 23, the NDA along with its allies took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from Agencies)

First Published: May 25, 2019 23:22 IST