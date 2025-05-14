In 23 minutes, Indian Air Force shattered Pakistan defences with precision: Centre

Indian Air Force successfully bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing a crucial mission in just 23 minutes during Operation Sindoor, the ministry of defence said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, greets Indian Air Force officers during a visit to air force station Adampur, India, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP)

The ministry said the operation targeted key Pakistani airbases, including Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan, focusing on high-value targets like radar and missile systems, highlighting India’s growing self-reliance and strategic use of indigenous technologies.

The swift operation was powered by India’s sophisticated air defence, drone warfare, and electronic warfare systems. The successful integration of these technologies reinforces India’s position as a global military power with the ability to protect its sovereignty and deter external threats effectively, according to the statement.

“All strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of our surveillance, planning, and delivery systems. The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

One of the key highlights of the operation was the use of loitering munitions, which were deployed with devastating precision. These advanced weapons successfully targeted and destroyed radar and missile systems, significantly weakening Pakistan's defensive capabilities, the statement added.

“A unique combination of Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, Electronic Warfare assets, and Air Defense Weapons from both the Army and Air Force creates multiple defensive layers extending inward from the International Boundary. This includes counter-unmanned aerial systems, shoulder-fired weapons, legacy air defence weapons, modern air defence weapon systems,” the ministry said.

Operation Sindoor: Turkish-origin drones neutralised, says defence ministry

Operation Sindoor also produced concrete evidence of neutralised hostile technologies, including pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin), Turkish-origin UAVs named “Yiha” or “YEEHAW,” long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones, said defence ministry.

“These were recovered and identified, showing that despite Pakistan's attempts to exploit advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior,” the release read.

The ministry said that India has solidified its position as a key defence manufacturing hub, fueled by the “Make in India” initiative and a strong push for self-reliance.

It also said that in FY 2023-24, indigenous defence production reached a record ₹1.27 lakh crore, while exports surged to ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024-25, marking a 34-fold increase since 2013-14.