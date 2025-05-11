Islamabad air field, F16 station: India's big targets in Operation Sindoor

India struck major Pakistani air installations including the Chaklala airbase in Islamabad and the Sargodha airfield, both considered critical to Pakistan’s air power during Operation Sindoor on May 7. The Indian military confirmed that F-16 stations, training institutes, air defence systems, and command centres were hit in a series of precision strikes across Pakistan’s western front. Pakistani police officers remove vehicles and people from the main entry of Nur Khan airbase following an Indian missile strike in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.(AP)

“This was the time to send a clear message,” a senior Indian military official said. “We struck swiftly and deliberately—targeting airbases, command centres, and military infrastructure. Chaklala, Rafi, Chakala—these are not just names; Chaklala is Islamabad. We hit Sargodha too—one of their most important F-16 airfields.”

The remarks were made during a special press briefing on Operation Sindoor. The briefing was led by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda.

The strikes follow a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month, which prompted a swift and expansive military response.

After four days of intense conflict, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday following pressure from the United States. However, just hours later, explosions erupted in border towns, and India accused Pakistan of breaching the agreement.

The two longtime adversaries had engaged in their most severe clashes in nearly 30 years, exchanging missile and drone strikes targeting each other's military sites.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured dozens more.

The government codenamed the strike as 'Operation Sindoor' and described the operation as a calibrated response to continued cross-border terrorism that has plagued India for decades.