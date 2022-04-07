In a divided world, India speaks of humanity: PM

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party does not differentiate between Rajneeti and Rashtraneeti (politics and nation building) and the party’s ideology is committed to upliftment of marginalised, the socially and economically deprived and women.

“For us, politics and national policy go hand in hand…,” he said.

Addressing party workers on the occasion of the BJP’s 42nd foundation day, the PM said the policies of India-first and self reliance have given the country a chance to forge ahead without giving in to any pressure.

“Today, there is an India which stands firm for its interests, without any fear or pressure.When the whole world is divided into two opposite poles, India is being seen as a country which can speak firmly and of humanity,” he said.

He said the country today has neeyat (intent), neeti (policy), nirnay shakti (decision making ability) and nishchay shakti (determination power) for setting goals and accomplishing them.

The PM’s comments come in the backdrop of the mounting international pressure on New Delhi from the United States of America and Western countries to take a tougher position with Moscow in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The PM said the feat of meeting the export target of $400 billion, administering 1.8 billion vaccine doses and giving free food grains to 800 million people in the midst of the global pandemic showcased India’s capacity.

He also credited the ideology of antodaya or ensuring benefits each the last man standing in the queue for the party’s rise and the favourable outcome in several state elections including the most recent round of polls in four states where the party bucked anti incumbency to retain power.

“With the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (with everyone and for everyone’s progress), we are getting everyone’s Vishwas (trust),” he said.

In his address which was delivered virtually, the PM said this year’s foundation day has become important for three more reasons. “The first reason is that we are celebrating 75 years of independence and it is a great opportunity for inspiration. The second reason is the rapidly changing global condition, the changing global order, and the new possibilities that are constantly being created for India. The third reason is equally important. A few weeks ago, the double-engine governments of the BJP have returned in four states and after three decades, the number of members of a party in the Rajya Sabha has reached 100,” he said.

The BJP has focused on so-called double-engine governments — the same party in power in the state and the centre — as the key to development. With the latest round of Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP now has 101 members in the upper house of Parliament. The last time a single party had more than 100 members was in 1998, when the when the Congress crossed the 100-figure mark.

Modi also stressed that the party will strive to push for the establishment of democratic principles in states and push for the defeat of “anti-democratic forces”.

Without naming West Bengal which saw political violence after the assembly elections, the PM said he wants to assure party workers that the BJP will not stop to strive till it ensures the defeat of anti-democratic forces. Last year, the BJP and the Trinamool Congres fought a bitter battle in the West Bengal elections, which the latter won easily. The two parties have been at odds since the result -- with the BJP pointing to growing instances of political violence in the state and the TMC alleging the use of central investigative agencies to target its leaders.

Lashing out at parties that follow dynastic politics, the PM said the BJP is the only party that made dynasty an electoral issue created awareness about it. He said parties where one family dominates, have cost the youth of this county opportunities and do not abide by the tents of the Constitution. “Even today our workers are fighting against injustice, atrocities and violence with democratic values,” he said.

“…There are some political parties at the central level and in different states which work only for the interests of their families,” he said.

Taking a swipe at regional parties, some of whom have been trying to coalesce a front against the BJP, the PM said these parties may be in different states but are bound by the strings of dynastic politics and often “cover each other’s corruption.”

Referring to how the principles of social justice form the core of the government’s decision making he said, “The BJP has not only given competition to those who carried out vote bank politics, but has also been successful in explaining its disadvantages to the people.”

He said the party has set out to ensure that the benefits of its policies reach all the intended beneficiaries. “We have resolved to ensure saturation of all schemes i.e. public welfare scheme will be reached to 100% of the beneficiaries. This campaign to reach saturation means to eliminate the tendency to profit on the basis of selfishness,” he said.

Referring to the support that the party has elicited from women voters owing to the schemes such a subsidies cooking gas, toilets and pucca houses, the PM said this is not just about votes. “This is such a social and national awakening that will be analysed in history,” he said.

Earlier in the day, all BJP workers hoisted the party flag at their residences and at the party offices. BJP president JP Nadda who hoisted the flag at the party headquarters said that the PM has changed the course of political work in the country. “He has established a culture of service to humanity. Under Prime Minister Modi, a pro-active, pro-poor and pro-responsive government is functioning in our country. We follow the mantra that ‘the glory of our motherland should always remain, with or without us’,” Nadda said.

Later in the evening, Nadda also met a group of envoys at the party headquarters and briefed them about the party and its ideology. Minister for external affairs, S Jaishankar was also present for the meeting.

