In a first, livestreaming of Supreme Court hearings

For the first time, the Supreme Court went live on Tuesday as the hearing of the cases - scheduled to be livestreamed during the day - could be seen online. Of the three cases scheduled to be livestreamed, one of the cases was from Maharashtra - Team Uddhav Thackeray against Team Eknath Shinde - amid a row over the symbol of Shiv Sena with the Election Commission already involved in the matter too. Lawyer Kapil Sibal could be seen making arguments - this was the second hearing that was broadcast live.

The top court had suggested live-streaming about four years ago. It’s not yet clear, however, if this is being done as a part of the pilot project or would now be a regular feature. To access the proceedings, one can use this URL - webcast.gov.in/scindia/.

In 2018, the chief justice of India at the time, Dipak Misra, had passed the landmark ruling on September 27 on the live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance, saying “sunlight is the best disinfectant”.

On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said the top court will soon have its own “platform” to live-stream its proceedings instead of having to use the YouTube, news agency PTI reported.

The proposition to have an exclusive platform to live-stream apex court proceedings formed part of the third phase of the e-courts project, which is an ambitious initiative to implement the use of information and technology in India’s judiciary, HT had reported.

Some of the high courts that also livestream hearings are those in Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

