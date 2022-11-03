In Agra, 2 passengers killed, dozens injured after bus rams into moving tanker

Two passengers died and dozens of others were injured on Thursday morning after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus rammed into a moving tanker on the National Highway near Kuberpur within limits of the Etmadpur police station, Agra district.

The accident occurred at 6.30 am when the bus, which was coming from Firozabad towards Agra carrying 30 passengers, rammed into the tanker.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the SN Hospital emergency in Agra. Four of them are seriously injured.

Further details are awaited.

The accident in Agra comes after days after a sleeper bus met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Etawah district. On October 23, the sleeper bus was en route to Rajasthan's Ajmer from Gorakhpur. Four people, including a seven-year-old, died and 46 other passengers were injured. The accident happened at around 2.30am.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and ordered district administration officials for a proper treatment of the injured.

In a separate incident on October 23, a private bus carrying labourers to Uttar Pradesh for Diwali overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, leaving 30 passengers injured. According to Guna sub-divisional magistrate Virendra Baghel, the bus was headed towards Kanpur when it met with the accident at noon.