In Ahmedabad, 238 arrested for liquor consumption, drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

The Ahmedabad Police arrested 238 people for consumption or possession of liquor on New Year’s Eve in the city, where prohibition has been in place along with the rest of Gujarat for decades, the city police said in a statement on Thursday. Revellers celebrate the New Year at CG Road in Ahmedabad on January 1 (ANI)

The statement said the city police registered 246 liquor-related cases, including 123 cases for consumption of liquor (123 arrested), 54 for possession of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (54 arrested), and 69 cases for drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act (61 arrested), said officials.

Gujarat is a dry state under the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949, which prohibits the manufacture, sale, purchase, possession, transport, and consumption of alcohol. Violations under the law are punishable with a maximum of 10 years in jail.

Certain categories of residents and visitors are allowed to obtain permits for limited consumption. Authorised hotels may sell liquor to permit holders for private consumption. Public consumption is prohibited.

A limited exception to the prohibition also exists in GIFT City for business purposes.

The police statement said 107 vehicles were also seized for other violations such as missing registration or driving licences.

It said 9,040 personnel, including five joint or additional commissioners of police, were posted throughout the city. The city police also deployed nine Quick Response Teams, 443 breath analysers, 39 speed gun cameras, 34 cranes, and 123 emergency response vehicles, among others.

Large crowds gathered at Sabarmati Riverfront, Sardar Patel Ring Road, CG Road in Navrangpura, SG Highway, Sindhu Bhavan Road and other areas to celebrate.