Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / In Assam, Afspa withdrawn in 4 districts, extended in four others

In Assam, Afspa withdrawn in 4 districts, extended in four others

ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Oct 02, 2023 06:38 AM IST

The "disturbed area" tag, allowing enforcement of AFSPA, has been withdrawn from four districts in Assam, leaving only four districts with AFSPA.

The “disturbed area” tag, which allows enforcement of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA has been withdrawn from four districts. while the act has been extended in the remaining four districts under the Act for six more months, director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said on Sunday.

HT Image

Now, only four of the 35 districts in the state will have AFSPA, the officer said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The AFSPA gives sweeping powers to the army to search, detain, arrest and even shoot if needed for maintenance of law and order in areas notified as “disturbed”.

AFSPA was first imposed in Assam in November 1990, and has been extended every six months since then after review by the state government.

In April 2022, AFSPA was removed from all areas of the northeastern state except nine districts and one sub-division in one district. Later in October, the purview of the legislation was further reduced to eight districts.

Addressing the gathering at the Assam Police Day celebrations in Guwahati, Singh said, “From today only four districts in the state will have AFSPA. They are Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo.”

Four districts – Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao – have been removed from the act’s purview with effect from October 1, he added.

“Assam has reached a peaceful stage after passing through a volatile phase during the last 30-40 years. Due to the hard work of Assam Police, army and para-military forces, we have this peaceful atmosphere. I thank all of them,” the DGP said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

Topics
afspa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP