Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In Ayodhya, Kejriwal performs Saryu aarti, to visit Ram temple site today
india news

In Ayodhya, Kejriwal performs Saryu aarti, to visit Ram temple site today

Kejriwal reached Lucknow on Monday morning, and reached Ayodhya on a two-day visit in the evening, accompanied by the AAP’s Uttar Pradesh in charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering during Valmiki Jayanti celebration, at Thyagraj stadium, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 01:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal attended the ceremonial aarti on banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya during his visit to the temple town on Monday, and began his address with the chant of “Jai Sri Ram” in an event organised by Mahant Dharam Das, the head of Nirvani Akhada, Ayodhya.

Addressing a gathering after the Saryu aarti, Kejriwal said: “I am fortunate to be in Ayodhya. I seek blessings from Ma Saryu for prosperity of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and rest of the country... The country is facing the corona pandemic. But for the last few days situation in under some control. With blessing of Ma Saryu and Lord Ram, soon we will be free from this pandemic.”

He added that he prayed to Lord Ram to make the country “number one”.

“We together, 130 crore people of this country can make this possible,” said Kejriwal. “I am much younger to many people present here. But with my experience of running Delhi government in the past five years I can assure that 130 crore people this country together can make this happen if they work like family.”

RELATED STORIES

Kejriwal reached Lucknow on Monday morning, and reached Ayodhya on a two-day visit in the evening, accompanied by the AAP’s Uttar Pradesh in charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

According to Vaibhav Maheshwari, AAP’s state spokesperson, the Delhi CM will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, and to Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple on Tuesday.

The ruling BJP slammed the visit. “AAP was opposing Ram Mandir. They wanted a university instead of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi. Now, in Ayodhya they are talking about Lord RamThey have no political base in Uttar Pradesh,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP’s MLA from Ayodhya Sadar assembly constituency.

The AAP has already said it will contest the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due in February-March next year. The party took out a Tiranga (tricolour) Yatra in Ayodhya in September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal ayodhya ram temple
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP