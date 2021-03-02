Home / India News / In Bengal, cache of heroin worth 25 crore seized, one held
india news

In Bengal, cache of heroin worth 25 crore seized, one held

A notorious drug dealer, Sunil Howlader, was arrested during the raid. He is a resident of Rasulpur. His SUV was also seized.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Police said Krishan was a drug addict who even supplied drugs to fund his addiction.(Shutterstock)

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Monday seized heroin worth 25.09 crore in the international market during a raid in the Rasulpur area of Bengal’s East Burdwan district late on Monday night, a senior STF official said.

A notorious drug dealer, Sunil Howlader, was arrested during the raid. He is a resident of Rasulpur. His SUV was also seized.

STF personnel recovered more than five kilograms of heroin while searching the vehicle.

The accused will be produced before a court in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon. He has been charged under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP