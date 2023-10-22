In Bengaluru, BBMP orders shut down of 12 buildings, sends notices to 86

Bengaluru: In the aftermath of the Mudpipe Cafe fire incident, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered an immediate closure of 12 establishments, such as pubs, bars, restaurants and hookah bars, and issued notices to 86 others for violations related to licensing regulations and other lapses, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The development comes after the civic agency conducted inspections on 232 establishments across eight zones.

According to BBMP data, a total of 1,118 pubs, bars, and restaurants have been granted licenses by the civic body, with the highest concentration found in the south zone. KV Trilok Chandra, the BBMP special commissioner (Health) said, “On the day of the inspections, the BBMP audited 232 of these establishments, which resulted in the issuance of notices to 86 businesses and the closure of 12.”

Officials who conducted these surprise inspections verified the establishments’ trade licenses and conducted checks to identify violations. Additionally, the BBMP examined the implementation of fire safety measures.

The officer added that the inspection activity would continue until all establishments are thoroughly scrutinised. The officer further emphasised that illegal businesses would be shut down without leniency, and establishments found in violation of specific rules would be required to rectify the issues.

These actions were prompted by the tragic fire incident at Mudpipe Cafe in the SG Palya police station limits, where a cafe staff member sustained severe injuries while escaping the building, that caught fire due to a leaked LPG cylinder. In response to this incident, the police initiated a suo motu FIR, charging the building owner of negligence.

The owner, Karan Jain, was arrested on Thursday and was subsequently released on bail after questioning. Jain provided the trade license he had obtained from the BBMP, which was only for running the hotel. Jain was also questioned about other permissions and no-objection certificates he had acquired from the departments concerned.

The FIR revealed that the restaurant had been operating without the mandatory no-objection certificate from the fire department and had failed to provide functional emergency exits on the premises. This incident evoked memories of the tragic Carlton Towers fire on Old Airport Road in 2010, in which nine lives were lost, and more than 70 individuals were injured.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail