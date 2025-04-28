Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In big relief to Ranveer Allahbadia, Supreme Court orders release of his passport

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2025 02:22 PM IST

Ranveer Allahbadia has been allowed to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau with an application to release his passport.

In a huge relief to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, the Supreme Court has ordered the release of his passport. This comes months after Allahbadia was banned from flying out of the country and his passport was seized after a Supreme Court hearing over his controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show ‘India’s Got Latent'.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia leaves the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office after appearing in connection with India's Got Latent case, in Mumbai, on April 15, 2025.(File/PTI)
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia leaves the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office after appearing in connection with India's Got Latent case, in Mumbai, on April 15, 2025.(File/PTI)

Allahbadia has been allowed to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau with an application to release his passport. This will allow Allahbadia to travel abroad for work.

In the same hearing, the top court also directed listing of a fresh petition against Samay Raina over his remarks mocking disabled people on next Monday by SMA Cure Foundation. The petition will be heard next Monday, May 5.

The relaxation, provided by the bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, comes after Assam and Maharashtra governments said that the probe against him in India’s Got Latest case was complete, reported PTI.

In another relief, the top court told Allahbadia’s advocate Abhinav Chandrachud that his request to club multiple FIRs filed against the YouTuber over his remarks in Raina’s show will be considered on the next hearing.

The controversy

On February 18, the Supreme Court reprimanded Allahbadia over his obscene remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s popular YouTube show India’s Got Latent and banned him from flying abroad. He was also asked to not stream any new episodes of his podcast during that hearing.

Allahbadia faced heat over his remarks regarding parents and sex which did not sit well with many people. The controversy snowballed into a legal battle and also led to closing of the show.

During a follow up hearing on March 3, Allahbadia was permitted by the top court to continue streaming his podcast ‘The Ranveer Show’ while maintaining ‘morality and decency’.

Apart from Allahbadia, FIRs were also filed against other panelists on the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent - including comedians Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and content creator Apoorva Makhija.

With inputs from PTI.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / In big relief to Ranveer Allahbadia, Supreme Court orders release of his passport
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On