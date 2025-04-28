In big relief to Ranveer Allahbadia, Supreme Court orders release of his passport

In a huge relief to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, the Supreme Court has ordered the release of his passport. This comes months after Allahbadia was banned from flying out of the country and his passport was seized after a Supreme Court hearing over his controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show ‘India’s Got Latent'. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia leaves the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office after appearing in connection with India's Got Latent case, in Mumbai, on April 15, 2025.(File/PTI)

Allahbadia has been allowed to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau with an application to release his passport. This will allow Allahbadia to travel abroad for work.

In the same hearing, the top court also directed listing of a fresh petition against Samay Raina over his remarks mocking disabled people on next Monday by SMA Cure Foundation. The petition will be heard next Monday, May 5.

The relaxation, provided by the bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, comes after Assam and Maharashtra governments said that the probe against him in India’s Got Latest case was complete, reported PTI.

In another relief, the top court told Allahbadia’s advocate Abhinav Chandrachud that his request to club multiple FIRs filed against the YouTuber over his remarks in Raina’s show will be considered on the next hearing.

The controversy

On February 18, the Supreme Court reprimanded Allahbadia over his obscene remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s popular YouTube show India’s Got Latent and banned him from flying abroad. He was also asked to not stream any new episodes of his podcast during that hearing.

Allahbadia faced heat over his remarks regarding parents and sex which did not sit well with many people. The controversy snowballed into a legal battle and also led to closing of the show.

During a follow up hearing on March 3, Allahbadia was permitted by the top court to continue streaming his podcast ‘The Ranveer Show’ while maintaining ‘morality and decency’.

Apart from Allahbadia, FIRs were also filed against other panelists on the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent - including comedians Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and content creator Apoorva Makhija.

With inputs from PTI.