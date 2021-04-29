In biggest one-day spike, India records 379,257 Covid-19 cases, daily toll again at all-time high of 3,645

India on Thursday saw a record single-day rise of 379,257 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 18,376,524, while the daily death toll crossed the 3000-mark following 3,645 fresh fatalities, according to Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,50,86,878, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12%, the data updated at 8am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 30,84,814, comprising 16.55% of the total infections while the total death count stands at 2,04,832.

According to the Indian Council oof Medical Research (ICMR), 28,44,71,979 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till April 28, of which 17,68,190 samples were tested on Wednesday.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

On Wednesday, 14 states and Union territories recorded their highest single-day rise in cases of infection. These included Karnataka and Kerala which reported 39,047 and 35,103 cases, respectively. Similarly, West Bengal’s 17,207, Tamil Nadu’s 16,665, Rajasthan’s 16,613, Andhra Pradesh’s 14,669, Bihar’s 13,374 and Haryana’s 12,444 cases were the highest-ever since the pandemic struck the country early last year.

The Centre has so far provided more than 15 crore vaccine doses (156,526,140) to states and UTs free of cost.

The country is days away from launching the third phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive under which all adults will be eligible to take the jab.