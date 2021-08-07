Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In Bihar’s Katihar district, mosque washed away by River Ganga
india news

In Bihar’s Katihar district, mosque washed away by River Ganga

Amdabad has been erosion-prone and so far, four government schools (three middle schools and one primary school) dozens of houses besides hundreds of acres of arable land have been washed away by the Ganga in the last five years.
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 04:54 PM IST
A mosque at Babla Banna village in Katihar district was washed away by strong currents of the River Ganga on Friday. (SOURCED.)

A mosque at Babla Banna village in Katihar district was washed away by strong currents of the River Ganga on Friday. This is the second such mosque which was washed away by the river within a week.

“We saw our mosque being washed away by the river Ganga helplessly,” said Md Izhar of the village adding, “Erosion here is very sharp, and several houses are facing the threat of erosion in our village.”

“A week ago too, a mosque was washed away by the strong currents of the River Ganga at Yusu Tola,” he said.

Amdabad circle officer Anil Kumar Santoshi said, “Despite anti-erosion work undertaken, the threat of erosion is quite sharp this time. Over six villages are facing the threat of erosion.”

Amdabad has been erosion-prone and so far, four government schools (three middle schools and one primary school) dozens of houses besides hundreds of acres of arable land have been washed away by the Ganga in the last five years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views

Elephants show how to indulge in simple pleasures. Watch sweet video

Anand Mahindra shares old ad of Taj Mahal Palace hotel offering stay at 6
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP