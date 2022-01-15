Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In BJP first list for UP elections, 60% of 107 candidates are OBC, Dalits

UP elections 2022: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur Shaher assembly constituency while deputy chief Minister KP Marya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj.
Of the 107 BJP candidates whose names were announced on SAturday, 44 are from OBC and 19 from Scheduled Caste or Dalit community, said a BJP leader (Twitter/ANI)
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 02:40 PM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s outreach to the other backward class (OBC) was evident from the list of names that was announced by the party for the first two phases of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 107 candidates whose names were announced 44 are from OBC and 19 from Scheduled Caste or Dalit community, said a BJP functionary.

The list of names includes 63 sitting MLAs and 21 fresh names. About 20% of the sitting MLAs have been dropped. There are also 10 women in the list of 107. The party has also fielded OBC and SC candidates from seats that are not reserved for these communities.

After the exit of three OBC ministers and a dozen legislators, the party has had to defend itself against allegations that it has been unable to secure empowerment of the socially and economically marginalised communities. The ministers, Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan and Saini had quit citing the oppression of OBCs and SCs.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur Shaher assembly constituency while deputy chief Minister KP Marya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj.

