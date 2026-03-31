In call with Dutch PM, Modi flags need for early peace in West Asia amid Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the need for early restoration of peace in West Asia during a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten, which also focused on strengthening India-Netherlands ties. Dutch PM Rob Jetten (L) said India and Netherlands are developing a strategic partnership that includes defence, water management, innovation and trade. (Agencies)

“Exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” PM Modi said on social media.

This was the first conversation between Modi and Jetten, who became the Prime Minister last month.

India and the Netherlands have strengthened cooperation in areas such as water, health, clean energy, defence and security in recent years.

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He said they also discussed ways to further strengthen India-Netherlands ties.

“Highlighted the potential of our partnership in areas such as semiconductors, mega water projects, green hydrogen and talent mobility,” he said.

India has pushed for dialogue and diplomacy to end the US-Israel war against Iran.

It has also called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure unimpeded supply of energy and other commodities through the region to different parts f the world.

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Jetten said on social media that India-Netherlands relations are growing stronger and the two sides are developing a strategic partnership that includes defence, water management, innovation and trade.

He also noted that the European Union (EU) and India have concluded a major trade agreement.

“Our ties with India are growing stronger and stronger. Earlier this year, the EU and India concluded a major trade agreement, and the Netherlands and India are developing a strategic partnership that includes defence, water management, innovation and trade,” Jetten said.

The Dutch PM also said he looked forward to welcoming Modi to the Netherlands “soon so we can make further progress on these issues”.