'Swift support': Sri Lanka receives 38,000 tonnes of fuel from India amid West Asia crisis

"Spoke with PM @narendramodi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM @DrSJaishankar for his close coordination," Dissanayake wrote on the social media platform.

Taking to X, the Sri Lankan leader wrote Colombo had received 38,000 metric tonnes of fuel from India.

With the West Asia conflict causing disruptions to the global oil and gas supply, India has stepped in as part of its "neighbourhood policy". Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanked New Delhi on Sunday for its "swift support" by sending fuel to the island nation during its energy crisis.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Sri Lankan President regarding the energy crisis brought on by the war between US-Israel and Iran.

“We reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. As close and trusted partners, we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges,” wrote Modi on X.

As per a statement from the Indian High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which earlier secured fuel supplies from West Asia and Singapore, has faced major disruptions due to the West Asia conflict.

Suppliers with whom Sri Lanka IOC has contracts expressed their inability to deliver supplies due to the US-Iran conflict and blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Due to the above disruptions, Rescue supplies were requested from India from IOCL. The current shipment of 38,000 MT is part of these supplies. Government of India, through Lanka IOC, has extended support to Sri Lanka for maintaining continuity of fuel supply," the statement from the High Commission added further.

As per the statement, of the 38,000 metric tonnes delivered, 20,000 MT is diesel and 18,000 MT is petrol.