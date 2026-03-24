After call with Trump, PM Modi discusses energy crisis with Sri Lanka President amid US-Iran war

“We reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. As close and trusted partners, we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges,” he added further on X.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated that his phone call with the Sri Lankan leader focused on the global energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict.

Shortly after a phone call with US President Donald Trump over the escalating conflict with Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake regarding the energy crisis brought on by the US-Iran war.

Lights out in Sri Lanka amid energy crisis Amid the energy supply crisis triggered by the outbreak of the US-Iran war, Sri Lanka has ordered street lights, neon signs and billboard lighting to be switched off from Tuesday.

This order comes as part of the island nation's measures to cut energy consumption by 25 percent to tackle supply shortages.

Government spokesperson Nalinda Jayatissa said all state institutions have also been asked to reduce the use of air conditioning.

"We hope the private sector too will abide by the guidelines drafted by a panel of experts," the spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.

Due to the disruption caused in global energy supplies, Sri Lanka has also raised its fuel prices by a third.

Colombo has also introduced a four-day work week after it brought back work-from-home arrangements last week in order to reduce pressure on the transport network.

Sri Lanka also played a key role after the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was torpedoed by the US in the Indian Ocean on March 4 while the ship was in international waters after returning from a military exercise in India.