In first phone call, Modi and Dutch PM Jetten push for early peace in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the need for early restoration of peace in West Asia during a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpartRob Jetten, which also focused on strengthening India-Netherlands ties. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten speaks during a statement prior to the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Leaders' Summit in Helsinki, Finland Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) (AP)

This was the first conversation between Modi and Jetten, who became the PM last month. India and the Netherlands have strengthened cooperation in areas such as water, health, clean energy, defence and security in recent years.

Modi said on social media that he and Jetten discussed the situation in West Asia and “emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region”.

He said they also discussed ways to further strengthen India-Netherlands ties. “Highlighted the potential of our partnership in areas such as semiconductors, mega water projects, green hydrogen and talent mobility,” he said.

India has pushed for dialogue and diplomacy to end the US-Israel war against Iran. It has also called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure unimpeded supply of energy and other commodities.

Jetten said on social media that India-Netherlands relations are growing stronger and the two sides are developing a strategic partnership that includes defence, water management, innovation and trade. He also noted that the European Union (EU) and India have concluded a major trade agreement.

“With everything going on in the world at the moment, now is the time to strengthen our cooperation,” Jetten said.

Jetten said he looked forward to welcoming Modi to the Netherlands “soon so we can make further progress on these issues”.