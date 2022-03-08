In call with Dutch PM, PM Modi discusses evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte over phone to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia-hit Ukraine, news agency ANI quoted the Prime Minister's Office. During the conversation, PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prime minister welcomed the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hoped for an early resolution: PMO

Prime Minister Modi informed the Dutch PM about the progress in the evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict areas, and India’s assistance in form of urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected population.

PM Modi also recalled his Virtual Summit with Rutte in April 2021 and expressed his desire to receive him in India at an early date.The prime minister's conversation with his Dutch counterpart comes hours after India evacuated nearly 600 Indians from war-hit Sumy. The embassy officials and Red Cross officials escorted the citizens from the northeastern city. On Monday, the prime minister had spoken to Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the evacuation of Indian nationals from the war hit cities of Ukraine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON