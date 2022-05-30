Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / In criticism of AAP over Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, BJP refers to Kumar Vishwas
india news

In criticism of AAP over Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, BJP refers to Kumar Vishwas

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Amit Malviya said Kumar Vishwas had warned of Arvind Kejriwal's dalliance with “forces that are inimical to Punjab's peace and security”.
Amit Malviya has now referred to Kumar Vishwas's claim against Kejriwal made ahead of Punjab election.
Published on May 30, 2022 09:48 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As a political row has broken out following the murder of singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot by suspected rival gang members of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, the BJP has now referred to Kumar Vishwas's claim before the Punjab election that Arvind Kejriwal had links with Khalistani sympathisers. Also Read: CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's SUV before killing

"Dr Kumar Vishwas, former founder member of AAP, had warned of Arvind Kejriwal's dalliance with forces that are inimical to Punjab's peace and security," BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted, adding, "It has just been a little over 2 months and we can already see the dangerous footprints of the bloody game that is afoot. Scary."

 

The Aam Aadmi Party has come under fire after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead two days after the Bhagwant Mann government withdrew his security cover. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the murder which is being seen as a retaliation to Vicky Midhukhera's killing.

Ahead of the Punjab election 2022, Kumar Vishwas brought a serious allegation against Kejriwal saying Khalistani sympathisers used to come to Arvind Kejriwal's place during the last election in Punjab (2017). Kejriwal had dismissed the allegations and said Bhagat Singh was also called a terrorist by the British.

Expressing shock over Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to everyone to stay calm. "I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," he tweeted.

 

Kumar Vishwas on Sunday posted a cryptic tweet without naming Sidhu Moosewala or Kejriwal in which he wrote, "I feel very sad. Everybody knew. Now also, everybody knows...I do not understand whether to listen to the soul or let it go as it is."

