In ‘Drishyam’-like plot, Palghar man killed by wife, her lover; body hidden under tiles

In a case that draws eerie similarity to the movie ‘Drishyam’, a man in Maharashtra's Palghar district was reportedly murdered by his wife and her, who reportedly buried his body inside his house, under the tiles. The decomposed body, believed to be two-week old, was exhumed on Monday(Pixabay/Representative)

The deceased, identified as Vijay Chouhan (34) had been missing for two weeks before his body was found in his own house, according to a news agency PTI report.

The decomposed body, believed to be two-week old, was exhumed on Monday and process was underway to file a case, police said, according to the report.

The woman, Chaman Devi (28), and her paramour, Monu Sharma (20), are absconding, officials said, adding that the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, have launched a search for them,

The victim, Vijay Chouhan (34), a resident of a housing society in the Gangnipada area of Nallasopara, a distant suburb of Mumbai.

On Sunday night, Chouhan's brother came looking for him and on not finding him at home, he lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

On Monday morning, a police team reached the house and noticed a foul odour emanating from the premises.

They later exhumed Chouhan's body, which was buried in the house and covered with tiles, in the presence of forensic experts and local tehsildar, informed the officer.

Police suspect Vijay Chouhan's wife killed her husband with the help of her paramour and fled. However, it was not immediately clear to how the duo killed the victim and why, the PTI report said.

The case draws similarities to ‘Drishyam’, a popular Indian crime thriller film series, originally in Malayalam, in which the story revolves around a cable TV operator hiding the body of a boy to his family.

Police said they suspect another person from the same locality was involved in the crime.

Chilling Delhi murder

In another shocking case, over 90 Instagram messages between a woman and her lover exposed a chilling murder plot involving the woman's husband in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi's Dwarka.

Investigators are also looking into whether the woman used Instagram's disappearing messages feature to conceal her conversations from family members and in-laws, as she had been in a relationship with her lover for the past two years, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Karan (36) was allegedly killed by being drugged and electrocuted by his wife, Sushmita, and her lover, Rahul, who is also her brother-in-law.