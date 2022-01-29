In first statement on Ukraine, India calls for peaceful resolution through diplomatic efforts

NEW DELHI: India on Friday called for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine through sustained diplomatic efforts against the backdrop of concerns over a possible Russian invasion of the eastern European country.

The remarks by external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi were the first official statement from the Indian side on the developments in Ukraine, which has become the main flashpoint in Moscow’s relations with the West.

Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, prompting US President Joe Biden to warn there is a “distinct possibility” of an invasion next month. Though Russia has denied it is planning an attack, NATO forces are on standby to respond in case of such an eventuality.

“We call for a peaceful resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic efforts for long term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Bagchi said in response to a question on the crisis in Ukraine during a weekly virtual media briefing.

“We have been closely following the developments relating to Ukraine, including ongoing high-level discussions between Russia and the US. Our embassy in Kyiv is also monitoring local developments,” he said.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv has asked all Indian nationals in Ukraine, including students, to register themselves with the mission by January 31 so that there can be effective coordination and swift dissemination of information. The mission also asked Indian nationals to follow the embassy’s website and Twitter and Facebook accounts for updates.

According to the embassy’s website, there are about 18,000 Indian students studying medicine and engineering in Ukrainian universities and a small Indian business community in Kyiv.

India had so far refrained from commenting on the situation in Ukraine in view of its close strategic relations with both Russia and the US. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla was briefed by US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman last week on Washington’s response to the crisis and “Russia’s concerning military build-up on Ukraine’s borders”.

