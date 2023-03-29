In Hoshiarpur, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh escape Punjab Police again

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his mentor Papalpreet Singh reportedly once again dodged the Punjab Police after a massive search operation was launched in a Hoshiarpur village late on Tuesday night to arrest them. In the picture, it appears that Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh are sitting atop a truck.

The police were chasing a white coloured Innova car from Phagwara after they suspected that fugitive Amritpal and his aide could be travelling in that vehicle. The car ran past a police checkpost before stopping at a gurdwara in Mehtiana. The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh in Marnaian village and fled, officials told news agency PTI.

The police, however, detained two of his aides in the search operation. The detained persons were following the Innova car.

The village has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched, while checkposts and barricades have been raised on the roads to nab the suspects.

The ‘Waris Punjab De’ remains at large since a police crackdown against him and the members of the outfit on March 18, about three weeks after he and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

The preacher escaped the police dragnet in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

A new video of Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing the pro-Khalistan preacher without a turban and wearing a mask.

The undated CCTV camera footage, said to be from a market in Delhi, showed the fugitive walking down a street wearing dark glasses. Behind him, Papalpreet Singh could be seen walking with a bag.

There is no official word from Punjab Police on the fresh footage. A senior Delhi Police official said they are probing whether the persons seen in the video are Amritpal and his aide.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON