In its fourth letter to Rahul Gandhi, traders' body flags concerns over INDIA bloc rally: ‘80% of shops may be shut’

As Opposition leaders are gathering to hold a protest rally on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a key traders' body has once again written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the rally could affect 80% of business across 20 markets.

People raise slogans as they gather to take part in the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest rally against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

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In its fourth letter to Gandhi, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has claimed that despite the Congress leader’s call to protesters to shop local, the rally could lead to the closure of around 2.5 lakh shops and a halt in transport operations within a 10-km radius.

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“You have appealed to people attending today's rally to visit Delhi's markets and shop there. The Confederation of All India Traders (CTI) welcomes this appeal. However, the ground reality is quite different. The rally has triggered widespread panic, with nearly 2.5 lakh out of around 3 lakh shops within a 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan likely to remain closed. This means nearly 80% of the shops in the area may not open,” the letter stated.

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Deep Dive Why did Delhi traders warn that the INDIA bloc rally could hurt business? The Chamber of Trade and Industry said rally-related traffic disruption and customer concerns could affect markets during the peak Diwali shopping season. It warned that goods transport and access to shops could also be disrupted. How many shops were expected to close near Ramlila Maidan during the rally? The traders’ body said nearly 2.5 lakh of around 3 lakh shops within a 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan might remain closed. It estimated this could bring about 80% of business in the area to a standstill. What did Rahul Gandhi say to address traders’ concerns about the rally? Gandhi urged rally attendees to support local traders by shopping in Delhi during the festive season. He asked them to “protest, march and shop,” saying the rally would not harm traders.

{{^usCountry}} “If the shops remain closed, where will people attending the rally go shopping?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If the shops remain closed, where will people attending the rally go shopping?” {{/usCountry}}

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Calls to postpone the march after Diwali were earlier raised by the traders body, citing potential business loss of ₹10,000 crore during the peak festive season if the protest takes place on the currently decided date.

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Gandhi’s ‘shop local call’

The letter comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier urged protestors to make festival purchases to support local traders, asking them to “protest, march and shop.” His call came after the traders body wrote to him, citing concerns over losses ahead of Diwali.

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“Namaskar, Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here. Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders,” he said in a video posted on X.

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Opposition leaders are holding a ‘Chalo Dilli’ march against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday (November 1).

The protest will begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where a mega rally is scheduled from 10am to 5pm.

‘Could affect 80% of business’: CTI Chairman

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the disruption could affect 80% of business across 20 markets, putting daily Diwali-season trade worth ₹10,000-12,000 crore at risk, and urged the Congress to ensure that the rally does not affect traders' livelihoods.

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“The major markets within a 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan include Kashmere Gate, Mori Gate, Janpath, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Ajmeri Gate, Daryaganj, Paharganj, Kamla Market, Jama Masjid, Bhagirath Palace, Lajpat Rai Market, Kinari Bazar, Dariba Kalan, Ballimaran, Fatehpuri, Tilak Bazar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar and Ghaffar Market. These markets have around 3 lakh shops. Based on information received since morning, nearly 2.5 lakh shops are expected to remain closed today, bringing around 80% of business to a standstill,” the letter read.

Also Read: ₹10,000 crore loss">Delhi traders urge Rahul Gandhi to postpone INDIA bloc's anti-SIR rally, fear ₹10,000 crore loss

‘Not BJP agents’: Traders' body

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The traders' body also said that it was being labelled as “BJP agents”, asserting that it neither supported nor opposed any political party but represented Delhi's trading community.

“We are being labelled as BJP agents. Around 100 major market associations had appealed to you to postpone the rally. These associations do not represent any political party. They represent Delhi's traders, whose business is trade and not politics.”

“We are neither supporting nor opposing any political party. We were simply requesting that our livelihoods be protected during the peak Diwali shopping season.”

Also Read: CJP backs INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally, but won't participate in it, says Dipke; cites ‘neutral platform’ identity

CTI raises parking, transportation, customers concerns

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The traders' body also raised concerns over parking, saying that Ramlila Maidan does not have space to accommodate even 200 large buses and could create lockdown-like conditions in Central Delhi and Old Delhi.

“Ramlila Maidan does not even have parking space for 200 large buses. To bring 10 lakh people to the rally, around 15,000-20,000 vehicles, including buses, cars and tempos, will be required. These vehicles are likely to be parked along Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ajmeri Gate and Chandni Chowk Road. This could create lockdown-like conditions in Central Delhi and Old Delhi.”

Also Read: ‘Not opposed, making heartfelt plea’: Delhi traders urge Sonia Gandhi to postpone November 1 Ramlila Maidan rally

It added that most transport operations within a 10-km radius of Ramlila Maidan were likely to remain suspended on Sunday, affecting the movement of goods.

"Every day, around 5,000 trucks and tempos carrying goods arrive in these markets from 56 industrial areas, including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri, Mundka and Udyog Nagar. Another 3,000 trucks transport goods from these markets to the NCR and other parts of the country," it said.

The traders' body also raised concerns over customers from nearby cities and towns, saying many had called to ask whether Delhi's markets would remain open on Sunday.

"Traders have been receiving calls from customers expressing concern over the situation. They are asking whether Delhi will face traffic jams and whether the markets will remain open. Due to the widespread panic, very few customers are expected to visit the markets," it said.