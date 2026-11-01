CJP backs INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally, but won't participate in it, says Dipke; cites ‘neutral platform’ identity

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has said that while the outfit supports the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, it will not participate in it. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said the outfit would extend support to groups raising concerns over alleged vote theft. (AFP Photo) Dipke said the CJP supported the cause but would maintain its independent identity. He added that the issue of alleged electoral irregularities was not limited to any one organisation and that the CJP would extend support to groups raising concerns over alleged vote theft. Follow INDIA bloc rally LIVE updates here. “We support the protest tomorrow, we stand in solidarity, but the Cockroach Janta Party is an independent organisation; it is a neutral platform, and we want to keep it that way,” he said after meeting former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday. “Anybody who will fight against this vote theft, we will support all organisations,” he said.

The outfit had earlier also extended its support to the INDIA bloc's rally, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "By undermining this very principle through SIR, Gyanesh Kumar has lost the trust required to oversee free and fair elections. His resignation is therefore necessary to restore the credibility and independence of the Election Commission," the CJP said in a statement on X.

"They have extended their full support for tomorrow's rally, and we have extended all support to them as well. They are the pioneers and the founders of this movement. That we must remember," Banerjee told reporters. Opposition leaders are holding a ‘Chalo Dilli’ march against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday (November 1). Also Read: Decks set for INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan The protest will begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where a mega rally is scheduled from 10am to 5pm. Traffic diversions, security beefed up Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in central Delhi on Sunday. However, while the INDIA bloc is expecting “nearly one million people” to attend their rally from across the country, the police have planned for about 50,000, the capacity of the Ramlila Maidan. Police have said any overflow would be held back on the surrounding streets. The ground has been divided into eight regions, each headed by a DCP or additional DCP, and 14 zones, each led by an assistant commissioner of police. Each zone will have at least 25 inspectors and other police personnel, from sub-inspectors to constables. Nearly 250 high-definition, AI-enabled CCTV cameras will monitor the venue and feed live footage to a police control room. Drones, body-worn cameras and anti-riot equipment will also be used. Rahul Gandhi urges protestors to buy local Amid woes that the protest rally would hamper local businesses in the area ahead of Diwali, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the protestors to make festival purchases to support local traders, asking them to “protest, march and shop.” In a post on X, Gandhi emphasised that the INDIA bloc rally will not financially harm traders and accused the BJP of spreading rumours of the rally disrupting business among the trader community in Delhi. “Namaskar, Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here,” he said in a video.