In Jaipur, ‘Mysore Pak’ is now ‘Mysore Shree’ as sweet shops drop all traces of ‘Pakistan’

At least three famous confectioneries in Rajasthan's Jaipur have changed the names of their offerings to reflect their anti-Pakistan mood after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's military action under “Operation Sindoor.” Bombay Misthan Bhandar general manager Vineet Trikha, said they wanted to send a clear message that those who dare raise their eyes against India will have their names erased.(HT File)

According to a PTI news agency report, all traditional sweets with the word “Pak” in their names have been renamed to reflect the prevailing sentiment and “national pride.”

New names for traditional sweets:

• 'Aam Pak' has been renamed as 'Aam Shree'.

•'Gond Pak' will now be called 'Gond Shree'.

•'Swarn Bhasm Pak' is now 'Swarn Shree'.

•'Chandi Bhasm Pak' is now 'Chandi Shree'.

Anjali Jain, the owner of Tyohaar Sweets in Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar area, explained the rationale for renaming and said their delicacies must reflect national pride. “The spirit of patriotism shouldn't just reside at the border but in every Indian home and heart,” PTI quoted Jain as saying.

Jain also claimed that her customers are appreciating the new nomenclature, as everyone was unhappy after the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed by terrorists who were found to have links with Pakistan.

Bombay Misthan Bhandar, a decades-old chain of sweet shops, and Agarwal Caterers have also joined the renaming spree by removing all suffixes with “Pak”, the report said.

“We wanted to send a clear message -- those who dare raise their eyes against India will have their names erased, and every Indian will respond in their own way. This is our sweet, symbolic retaliation,” said Bombay Misthan Bhandar general manager Vineet Trikha.

Welcoming the move, businessman Ramesh Bhatia said that every “patriotic gesture” after the terror attack feels personal. “Changing the names of sweets may seem small, but it’s a powerful cultural response. It shows that even civilians stand united with our forces — from battlefield to sweet shop, the message is clear that India will not forget or forgive,” he added.

Pushpa Kaushik, a retired government teacher, said he smiled with “pride” when hearing the new name “Mysore Shree” instead of “Mysore Pak.” This initiative feels like a sweet salute to our soldiers — simple, symbolic, and heartfelt, she said.