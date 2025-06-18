Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In Kerala, 30-metre-long whale carcass washed ashore in coastal hamlet

PTI |
Jun 18, 2025 02:49 PM IST

It is the second instance in which a dead whale washed ashore in this district in the last few days, with the first being in the Poonthura area

The carcass of a whale washed ashore in the coastal hamlet of Purakkad in this district, local people said on Wednesday. The almost 30-metre-long dead whale was found near the shore the previous evening, and it was not decomposed completely, they said.

A large number of people are now flocking to the beach to have a glimpse of the whale on Kerala coastal hamlet(representational image)
A large number of people are now flocking to the beach to have a glimpse of the whale on Kerala coastal hamlet(representational image)

A large number of people are now flocking to the beach to have a glimpse of the mammal. The stinking smell emanating from the carcass was unbearable, a local woman said. "We cannot even cook or eat due to this overwhelming smell. The carcass should be removed from the beach at the earliest," she told the media. Panchayat authorities said officials concerned were informed about the washing ashore of the whale carcass.

It is the second instance in which a dead whale washed ashore in this district in the last few days, with a whale carcass washed ashore, in the same fashion, in the Poonthura area, in the first instance. Poonthura is only a few kilometres away from Purakkad.

A section of social media users attributed the death of whales to the ship accident off the state coast recently. However, authorities are yet to explain the cause of death of the whales.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / In Kerala, 30-metre-long whale carcass washed ashore in coastal hamlet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On