Home / India News / In last one year, more people died of road accidents than Covid-19: Nitin Gadkari
india news

In last one year, more people died of road accidents than Covid-19: Nitin Gadkari

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said the government is very much concerned about road accidents and will have to take all steps to reduce road accidents.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari(PTI File Photo)

The government is serious about reducing road accidents as more people died from such mishaps in the last one year than from Covid-19 infection, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said the government is very much concerned about road accidents and will have to take all steps to reduce road accidents.

"Our government is serious about reducing road accidents...1.5 lakh people died due to road accidents in the last one year which is more than 1.46 lakh deaths due to Covid-19," he said.

The minister further noted that most of those who died due to road accidents were people in the age group of 18-35.

According to a recent  World Bank report, India accounts for the highest number of road accidents globally, with 1.5 lakh people being killed and more than 4.5 lakh crippled annually in 4.5 lakh road accidents with losses amounting to 3.14 per cent of the GDP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sikkim issues new Covid-19 rules, no movement of vehicles at night

India slips to 56th in house price index: Report

Prohibition on use of social media illegal, Air India pilots write to chairman

Compliance, increased testing: Key points from UP govt's new Covid-19 guidelines
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitin gadkari
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP