In latest warning to Centre over farm laws, Rakesh Tikait gives November 26 ‘ultimatum’

In his fresh attack at the Centre, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, a key figure in the ongoing agitation against the three central agricultural laws, on Monday warned that the central government had time till November 26, after which farmers will arrive at protest sites in Delhi and fortify them further.

“The Union government has time till November 26. After that, from November 27 onwards, farmers will drive their tractors from villages to protest sites surrounding Delhi. With solid fortifications, they will strengthen the movement, as well as tents at protest sites” a rough translation of Tikait's tweet, which was made in Hindi, read.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader did not mention in his tweet whether November 26 is the deadline for the Centre to revoke the farm laws, or to invite farmers for the next round of talks. However, the day will mark one year since protests against the laws began on the borders of the national capital.

This latest warning by Tikait comes just a day after he said that if an attempt was made to forcibly remove the protesters from the borders, then farmers would gherao police stations, as well as district magistrate offices across the country.

The Delhi Police, last week, removed barricades and obstacles put up by it at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders, two of the three sites at which farmers have been protesting since November last year, Singhu border being the third. While Singhu and Tikri are Delhi's borders with Haryana, Ghazipur separates Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Tikait and his group have been agitating at the Ghazipur border.

Total 11 rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the impasse; while farmers want laws to be revoked, the government is adamant there won't be a withdrawal. Discussions between the two sides last took place on January 22.