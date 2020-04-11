In major relief, Goa’s Tablighi Jamaat suspects test negative for Covid-19

india

All the 46 Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined and tested for coronavirus in Goa have been found to be negative for the disease, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Saturday.

“All 46 have been tested. All are negative. Not a single Tablighi case is positive,” Sawant told reporters on Saturday.

Goa had identified 46 Tablighi Jamaat members of whom eight had taken part in the Nizamuddin markaz prior to March 15 and had already arrived in the state by the time the nationwide lockdown was announced.

The members were asked to go into home quarantine while the eight were kept at a government quarantine facility.

Goa has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, five have been declared to have recovered while the remaining two are said to be stable.

The state government has also rolled out a community survey that will begin from April 13 in which enumerators will ask residents for their travel history and presence of any influenza-like symptoms.

“The data of this survey will help us roll out mass testing if certain hotspots of influenza-like illness are found or alternatively it will help declare that Goa is in the safe zone,” Sawant said.

