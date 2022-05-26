In money laundering case against Congress's DK Shivakumar, ED files charge sheet

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet in the money laundering case linked to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and others. The 60-year-old leader is out on bail in the case. The charge sheet was filed after a complaint by the Income-Tax department.

In 2019, the Karnataka Congress leader was arrested in the case. His daughter Aishwarya among others was questioned.

The Income-Tax department, according to a report by news agency PTI, has accused the Congress leader and his associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

A disproportionate assets case is also pending before the CBI.

Earlier this week, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were summoned by a city magistrate to appear before a court over violation of Covid rules at party's mega rally at Mekedatu.

A case was filed against more than 25 state Congress leaders by the Ramanagara Rural police on March 17 this year after they undertook a 'padayatra' demanding construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

The state government had dismissed the hype around the party's footmarch, saying it was being carried out for political benefits.

The 'padyatra' in January - when many parts were battling with the third Covid wave - had also drawn much criticism over the huge crowds.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar has been at the forefront of the attacks against the BJP-ruled government, trying to revive his party's fortunes ahead of the 2023 state elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

