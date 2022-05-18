DK Shivakumar on panchayat elections: 'Can we call ourselves a democracy...'
The Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, held the state government responsible for the 'non-conduct of Panchayat elections' in the state and expressed his concerns regarding Karnataka State Election Commission's urgent petition in the High Court questioning "if we can still call ourselves 'democracy'.
The state EC has filed an urgent petition in the High Court and said that it is unable to announce the election schedule for the impending local body polls as the State government has taken its powers away.
The court observed that a detailed examination of the petition was necessary and adjourned the hearing to May 23.
"Given the present state of affairs in the region and the country and the current petition by the State EC, how far would it be alright to call ourselves a democracy," he questioned.
"But when the Election Commission itself says the government has taken away its powers, can we call ourselves a democracy?" he asked.
While highlighting the constitutional validity of the state EC in an official statement, Shivakumar remarked that the Election Commission has autonomy and independence under the Constitution, and hoped the judiciary "to set things right."
The Supreme Court last Tuesday ordered that all states and union territories must hold pending elections to their local bodies before May 20 while hearing a case pertaining to Madhya Pradesh. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local municipal corporation responsible for the administration of the city, has been functioning without an elected council ever since September 2020 after its term expired.
Even as the IT hub is in desperate need of smooth governance and re-establishment of a structured leadership given its crumbling infrastructure, the Bommai-led government has been delaying the much-awaited elections for years, by citing either the need to redraw BBMP wards or the issue of providing reservation for backward classes.
Sutradhara’s Tales: Pune talims’ enduring history
Amongst various medieval institutions of Pune, the prominent institution for encouraging physical capacities and wrestling were “talims” of Pune. Few older talims were renovated and expanded during Peshwa Madhavrao I reign. The vastads/ustads were masters appointed for the training of wrestlers or pugilists. Wrestlers from north India would come to Peshwa darbar and challenge the wrestlers in Pune; it was known as “Khamb Thokne”. Dasra award was ₹150 for the winning champion, according to one record.
Karnataka BPL citizens await payments under housing schemes
An increasing number of farmers and BPL (below poverty line) card holders in Karnataka are falling into a debt trap after failing to receive compensation under various government schemes that promise payment after they build pakka houses with their own money. Beneficiaries under these schemes are promised 100 per cent of the cost of building a pakka house. Payments have been pending since July last year for 919 people in Bengaluru (Urban) district alone.
Bengaluru civic body wants 69 lakh from 150-yr-old school. Karnataka HC says...
The Karnataka High Court has quashed the notice of ₹69 lakh in betterment charge the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demanded from the 150-year-old Good Shepherd Convent here. The school sought to build an additional four floors on an existing 100-year-old building on its campus. But the BBMP calculated betterment charge on the entire 23 acres of land. The Good Shepard Society/ School stands on 23 acres “in the heart of the city.”
After resigning as Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, Horatti joins BJP
Senior politician Basavaraj Horatti, who recently resigned as the Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council and MLC, on Wednesday joined the BJP. He joined the party in the presence of C C Patil among others, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi, Ministers R Ashoka, Govind Karjol, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He is likely to be fielded as the BJP's candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers' constituency.
IT professional found dead inside Noida flat: Police
In a suspected case of suicide, a 32-year-old IT professional was found dead inside his rented apartment in a group housing society here, police said on Wednesday. The body was found hanging from a rope inside the fourth-floor apartment of the society in Sector 74, under Sector 113 police station limits, on Tuesday night, officials said.
