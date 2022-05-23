Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar summoned for violating Covid rules at Mekedatu rally

Senior Congress leaders, including leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party's state unit president DK Shivakumar, were summoned by a city magistrate to appear before the court on Tuesday in a case related to violation of pandemic-related rules during a rally earlier this year.

A case was filed against more than 25 state Congress leaders by the Ramanagara Rural police on March 17 this year after they undertook a 'padayatra' demanding construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

The summons were issued by the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate. The leaders were charged under several sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act for taking out the 'padayatra' violating restrictions in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government had imposed curbs at the time amid fears of the third wave of outbreak of the pandemic.

