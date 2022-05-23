Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar summoned for violating Covid rules at Mekedatu rally
- Karnataka: A case was filed against more than 25 state Congress leaders by the Ramanagara Rural police on March 17 this year after they undertook a 'padayatra' demanding construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.
Senior Congress leaders, including leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party's state unit president DK Shivakumar, were summoned by a city magistrate to appear before the court on Tuesday in a case related to violation of pandemic-related rules during a rally earlier this year.
The summons were issued by the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate. The leaders were charged under several sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act for taking out the 'padayatra' violating restrictions in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The state government had imposed curbs at the time amid fears of the third wave of outbreak of the pandemic.
Wife, paramour arrested for husband’s murder
Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman, resident of Shivaji Nagar, and hthe accused Najeera Khan'sparamour was arrested in Govandi on Sunday for allegedly killing the woman's husband after he discovered their affair. According to the police, the two stabbed the woman's husband, identified as Jamil Khan aka Shamsher, (33), with a kitchen knife after he caught them. Police officers said that the accused Najeera Khan had married the victim a few years back and had a two-year-old son.
Haryana urban body election dates announced: Check full schedule
Elections to the 93 urban bodies of Haryana municipal corporation are set to take place on June 19, the state election commission announced on Monday. The polls will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. Haryana Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh, in a press conference, announced the dates and said a notice listing the details for the municipal corporation elections will be issued on May 24.
‘Go back’ slogans greet UP governor as she lists Yogi govt’s achievements
LUCKNOW: 'Go back' slogans greeted UP governor Anandiben Patel as she listed the Yogi Adityanath government's (2.0) achievements on the development and law and order front, in her address to a joint sitting of the two houses in the state assembly hall, marking the opening of the budget session of the state legislature here on Monday.
Water supply to be cut off in most parts of Pune city on Thursday
PUNE Most parts of the city will have no water supply on Thursday, May 26, as the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations. The supply would be restored on Friday. According to a statement from the PMC water department, the civic administration would undertake maintenance and repair work at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT, Warje and Holkar bridge water treatment plants.
'Horror house’: DCW chief on Delhi civic body-run schools
The Delhi Commission for Women conducted a surprise check of civic body-run schools in the national capital to look into safety and security measures in place for girl students in wake of recent reports of molestation. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, who led the team, called the condition of some of these schools “pathetic, unsafe and deeply disturbing”.
