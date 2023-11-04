In MP, Amit Shah claims Congress works on ‘4-C’ formula, then explains it

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the Congress works on '4C' formula – Corruption, Commission, Communalism and Criminal politics. Addressing a rally in Karera in poll-bound Madya Pradesh, Shah also alleged that whenever the Congress ruled the state, it only worked to fill its houses. Whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party worked for development.

Union home minister Amit Shah shows a victory sign as he arrives to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh in Shivpuri district on November 4,(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Congress works on '4C' formula - Corruption, Commission, Communalism and Criminal politics. This is why it is important to give votes to the BJP to continue the development process in Madhya Pradesh...Whenever the Congress ruled, it only worked to fill its houses. Whereas the BJP worked for development,” Shah said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhya Pradesh will vote for the assembly election on November 17. Shah, who visited Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri earlier on Saturday, told the gathering at the rally to vote for the BJP to ensure that the government stays for the next five years.

“On one side, there is the Congress which kept Madhya Pradesh in darkness for many years and on the other side, there is the BJP government, which has worked for the welfare of farmers, Dalits, backward classes, women, tribals and youth in 18 years,” he said.

“Modi ji has done the work of making India proud in the world, whereas the Congress party had opposed everything. When the Manmohan Singh government was at the Centre, every day terrorists from Pakistan used to enter the country and carry out bomb blasts, but the government did nothing,” Shah said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Then you formed the BJP government by giving a massive mandate to Modi ji. Pakistan made mistakes in Pulwama and Uri, but within 10 days, the Indian Army entered Pakistan's territory and eliminated the terrorists by conducting surgical strikes and air strikes. Modi ji has worked to secure the borders of the country,” Shah hailed the BJP-led government at the Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail