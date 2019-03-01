In Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi promises housing for slum dwellers

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched the party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Maharashtra with a big promise – 500sqft houses for those living on rent in slums and chawls in Mumbai within 10 days of forming the government. “The Congress works in the interest of the poor, unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which acts in the interest of a handful of industrialists,” said Gandhi, at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.

“We are known to take revolutionary steps taken for common man. During the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in December, we announced a complete loan waiver if elected to power. Forget 10 days, the decisions were taken within two days. I never lie and am not even known to be a habitual liar like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Remember my words, the decision on 500-sqft houses, from the current size of 300sqft, will be taken within 10 days.”

During his rally at Dhule earlier in the day, Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi for what he said politicising the sacrifices of the armed forces.

“Within minutes of the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans, Modi got busy in political meetings and later used the developments for political gain. This is the difference between them and us. We restrained ourselves from giving any reaction or making any allegations against the government,” he said.

