In new Covid-19 order, Rajasthan govt announces fine for those not wearing masks in public

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:58 IST

The Rajasthan home department on Monday issued a separate notification under the state’s Pandemic Ordinance, 2020, with a view to strictly adhere to the protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to the notification, all workplaces have to be regularly sanitised and ensure that employees maintain social distance in office. If this is not done, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on them. The general managers of district industries centres and unit heads of RIICO have been authorised for this.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, every person should wear a mask or face cover in public transport services such as autorickshaws, cabs, rickshaws, buses and trains etc. The violators will face a fine of Rs 200. Regional transport officers and district transport officers have been authorised to impose the fines on violators.

It is noteworthy that in view of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, the government has already implemented stringent provisions and punishments, like Rs 200 fine for not wearing face mask in public, Rs 500 on shopkeepers for selling goods to customers without face mask, Rs 200 for spitting in public places and Rs 500 for consumption of alcohol, pan, gutka or tobacco in public places.

In addition, a fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on those who organise a wedding party without following social distancing norms. Also, the fine would be imposed if the ceremony is organised without giving prior notice in writing to the sub-division magistrate.

The notification also authorises chief executive officer of Zila Parishad, block development officer, regional transport officers, district transport officers, general manager of the district industry centres and unit heads of RIICO, within their respective jurisdiction to impose fine and ensure strict compliance of all safety standards.